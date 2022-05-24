Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after acquiring an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after buying an additional 113,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Welltower by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Welltower by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after buying an additional 250,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

