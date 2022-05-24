WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) CEO Todd Clossin Sells 5,000 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in WesBanco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in WesBanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in WesBanco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

