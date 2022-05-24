WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells $65,540.00 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 2,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

