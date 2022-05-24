Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

