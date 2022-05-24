Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

