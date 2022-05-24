Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WES. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of WES traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,672. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

