Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

