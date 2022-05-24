Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $248.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weyco Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Weyco Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyco Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

