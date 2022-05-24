Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $248.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.51.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter.
About Weyco Group (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
