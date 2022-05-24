WH Smith (SMWH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WH Smith (LON: SMWH):

5/18/2022 – WH Smith was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,760 ($22.15).

5/16/2022 – WH Smith had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – WH Smith had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($23.15) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – WH Smith had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.

SMWH stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,527 ($19.21). 111,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -57.19. WH Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.77).

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($17.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($8,984.52).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

