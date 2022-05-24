WH Smith (SMWH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WH Smith (LON: SMWH):
- 5/18/2022 – WH Smith was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,760 ($22.15).
- 5/16/2022 – WH Smith had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – WH Smith had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($23.15) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – WH Smith had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.
SMWH stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,527 ($19.21). 111,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -57.19. WH Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.77).
In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($17.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($8,984.52).
