Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGYF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

