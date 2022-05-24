Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE WSR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,009. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $586.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

