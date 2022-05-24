Whitestone REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 470,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,009. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $586.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

