Whitestone REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 470,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,009. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $586.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
WSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
