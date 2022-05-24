Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

FREE stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

