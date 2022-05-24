WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDBF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

WildBrain stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

