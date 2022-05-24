William Wignall Buys 2,000 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,033,545.52.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, William Wignall bought 1,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,540.00.

STC stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

