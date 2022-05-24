Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown Buys 24,836 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown purchased 24,836 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $42,717.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,059.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WLMS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,372. The company has a market cap of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.