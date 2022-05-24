Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $104.94 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $108,043,000. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.