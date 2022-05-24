Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,767 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,816.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth about $138,033,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

