Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Winc from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Winc alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN WBEV opened at 2.17 on Tuesday. Winc has a one year low of 2.01 and a one year high of 14.20.

Winc ( NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.90 by 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winc (Get Rating)

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.