Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post $84.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $80.53 million. Wingstop reported sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $349.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.81 million to $364.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $413.31 million, with estimates ranging from $376.41 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period.

WING opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

