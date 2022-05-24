Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.88. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.