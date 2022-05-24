Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s previous close.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($68.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.49) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,667.31 ($46.15).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,031 ($38.14) on Monday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,250 ($28.31) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($68.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,942.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,714.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.