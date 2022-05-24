Workspace Group’s (WKP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.07) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 910 ($11.45).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 684.05 ($8.61) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.32). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 673.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 755.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

