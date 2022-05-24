Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 810,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

