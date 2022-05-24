Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. 417,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

