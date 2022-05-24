XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XPEL has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $103.84.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,472,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,687,393.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,797,131 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in XPEL by 60.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 204,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in XPEL by 558.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.