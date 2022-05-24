XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.98% from the stock’s previous close.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

XPEV stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. XPeng has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 5.39.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

