XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Lowered to $30.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPEV. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 5.39.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of XPeng by 25.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

