XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Lowered to $35.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XPEV. assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in XPeng by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in XPeng by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

