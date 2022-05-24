Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Financial Survey

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Shangri-La Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 7.13% 24.51% 10.74% Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yara International ASA and Shangri-La Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 2 4 5 0 2.27 Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Shangri-La Asia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $16.61 billion 0.77 $449.00 million $2.70 9.33 Shangri-La Asia $1.03 billion 2.54 -$460.16 million N/A N/A

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Shangri-La Asia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers farmer centric solutions; solutions for farming, such as crop monitoring, variable rate fertilization, N-Tester BT, and Driving Mode, a mobile app; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted tool that allows growers to measure a crop's nitrogen requirement; CheckIT, a smartphone app using a library of crop photographs to give a simple and fast identification of nutrient deficiencies; TankmixIT, an app used to check for the physical compatibility when tank mixing; and Tankmix.com, an online service providing advice on the physical mixing characteristics of Yara's foliar products with agrochemicals. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands name. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Shangri-La Asia (Get Rating)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. It is also involved in the hotel ownership, and property rental and sale business; and property investment, as well as wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had equity interests in 80 operating hotels and 3 hotels under operating lease with 35,154 rooms. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

