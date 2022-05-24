Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CFO Daniel L. Olivier Buys 5,000 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 345,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,992.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

