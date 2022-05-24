Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CFO Daniel L. Olivier Buys 5,000 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 345,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,992.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $15.24.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
