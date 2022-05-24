Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Javier L. Evans Buys 3,000 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Javier L. Evans acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 984,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,664. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.24.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
