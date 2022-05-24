Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Javier L. Evans Buys 3,000 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Javier L. Evans acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 984,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,664. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Yellow by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.