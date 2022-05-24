Yellow Pages Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Y opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

