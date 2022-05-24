Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Director Sells C$50,637.70 in Stock

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$50,637.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,342.60.

TSE:Y traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16. Yellow Pages Limited has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

