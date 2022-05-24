Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE YELP traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 686,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,958. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $55,763,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

