YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

YPF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 1,411,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,522.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

