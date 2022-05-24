YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

