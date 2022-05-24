Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

