Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of YUM opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $285,977,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

