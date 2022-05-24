Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.97.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th.
YUMC stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yum China (Get Rating)
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
