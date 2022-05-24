Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Afya’s earnings. Afya posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Afya.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 93.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Afya has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

