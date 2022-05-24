Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Gentex posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 42.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gentex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 213,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Gentex by 20.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

