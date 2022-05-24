Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.96. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
