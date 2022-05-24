Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.96. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

