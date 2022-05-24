Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will report $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $295.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $276.79 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

