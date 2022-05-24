Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,611. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

