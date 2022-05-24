Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the lowest is $3.25. Teleflex also posted earnings per share of $3.35 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.01 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.36. 341,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.52 and its 200 day moving average is $322.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

