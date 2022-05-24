Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of CC stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 313.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 675,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

