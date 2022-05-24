Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $6.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $6.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.32 and the lowest is $5.94. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $4.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $29.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $31.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $33.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.58 to $39.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Shares of URI traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $262.76 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

