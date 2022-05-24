Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Announce $7.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.32. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $9.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $31.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.36 to $32.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $34.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.47 to $36.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $182.43 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

