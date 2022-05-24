Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VNET Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.10). VNET Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VNET Group.
VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.
VNET Group stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
